Will implement CAA once pandemic ends, don’t believe Mamata, says Amit Shah in Bengal

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will soon be implemented after the COVID pandemic gets over, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

“TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won’t be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we’ll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends. Mamata Didi wants infiltration. CAA was, is and will be a reality,” said Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee immediately hit out at Shah. “This is their plan. Why are they not bringing the bill to Parliament? They are not coming in 2024, I am telling you. We don’t want any citizens’ rights to suffer. Unity is our strength. He has come after one year. Har baar aate hain ganda baat karte hain (Every time they come they talk rubbish),” the Chief Minister said.

Shah arrived in Bengal on Thursday on a two-day visit, his first since the 2021 Assembly elections where his party BJP suffered humiliation at the hands of TMC.

“People of Bengal gave a mandate for the third time to CM Mamata Banerjee. We thought Didi will get better, but corruption, syndicate, and killings of BJP workers are yet to stop. Mamata Didi shouldn’t think that BJP won’t fight back,” said Shah.

Shah further said that Mamata sends a delegation whenever an incident happens across the country, but didn’t send one to Birbhum where 8 women and a child were burnt alive.

The CAA was passed in the parliament back in December, 2019. Soon after, nationwide protests broke out calling for the scrapping of CAA as many alleged it was unconstitutional. However, the government clarified that the act was meant to provide relief to persecuted religious minorities in India’s neighbouring Islamic countries and was not discriminatory towards any Muslim in the country. Soon after, India came under the grip of COVID in March 2020 and since then, the CAA is yet to be implemented on ground.