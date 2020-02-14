‘Will hit streets if promises not fulfilled’: Jyotiraditya Scindia fires another warning shot for Kamal Nath

It is well known that all is not well between Scindia and Nath since Congress came to power in 2018.

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday threatened to hit the streets if each one of the promises made in the Congress manifesto is not fulfilled by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He said that the manifesto was sacred for him and assured that if it is not fulfilled, people would not be alone in their fight.

Addressing a rally in Tikamgarh, Scindia said: “I had raised your voice, I assure you that your demands that are in our manifesto are sacred for us. Be patient. But if all the promises (made in the manifesto) are not fulfilled then you will not be alone — Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets with you. It has been a year since the government has been formed. Teachers must keep some patience. Our turn will come, and if that doesn’t happen, I will become your armor and your sword.”

His assurance came after some guest teachers raised some slogans during his speech at the rally. The guest teachers have been demanding confirmation of their jobs.

This is not the first time Scindia has raised his voice over the manifesto or implementation of promises made to the people of the state. Last year in October, Scindia had attacked his own government and said that the farm loan waiver had not been done in totality. “Loan of only Rs 50,000 has been waived off even when he ( CM Kamal Nath) had said that loan up to Rs 2 Lakh will be waived off. Farm loan up to Rs 2 Lakh should be waived off,” he had said while speaking in Bhind.

Kamal Nath, responding to Scindia, said that the manifesto is for five years, not five months. It is well known that all is not well between the two leaders since the Congress came to power in December 2018. Scindia was among the contenders for the top post in Madhya Pradesh. However, the top leadership of Congress went with nine-time MP Kamal Nath. However, differences in state leadership arose when Kamal Nath also retained the top post of Madhya Pradesh Congress.

Scindia has also targetted his own party over the Delhi election results, which yielded zero seats to the Congress in the second consecutive poll in the state. Soon after the results, Scindia said, “This (Delhi result) is very disappointing. Congress needs new thinking and overhaul of its ideology. The country has changed and we should also overhaul our ideology and go before the people with new thinking.” He had also spoken against the party line and supported the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.