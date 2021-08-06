‘Will have to consult volcano there’: Remembering Sushma Swaraj – 5 times she won internet with witty tweets

During her tenure as the External Affairs Minister of India, Swaraj used Twitter not only as a medium of communication but also to resolve grievances.

August 6 2021 marks the second death anniversary of Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj was known as an eloquent orator and distinguished parliamentarian. She was full of compassion and humour and went beyond the call of duty to help people. Born on February 14, 1952 at Ambala in Haryana, Swaraj had graduated from Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt. and dis Bachelors in Law from Punjab University, Chandigarh. In 1973, she started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India. Swaraj entered public life at a young age and won the election to the Haryana Legislative Assembly at the age of 25 years in 1977 and became Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment in Haryana. And from there, she never looked back.

During her tenure as the External Affairs Minister of India, Swaraj used Twitter not only as a medium of communication but also to resolve grievances. Sometimes, her witty and humourous tweets brought joy to the face of people in distress. Let’s take a look at five of her tweets that won the internet:

Swaraj, as a foreign minister, rescued several Indian citizens who were trapped abroad due to unforeseen circumstances. Thus, she was often tagged in distressed calls made on Twitter. Once an Indian man based in Malaysia urged Swaraj to help send his friend back to India. He was brutally trolled for writing English full of grammatical errors. However, Swaraj not only ensured his friend get the desired help but also saved him from trolls.

Reply to his tweet, Swaraj said, “There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar.”

https://twitter.com/ SushmaSwaraj/status/ 1105170509598142464

So, when a leader is easily available and known for helping people by even going out of the way, he/she is bound to get insane requests as well. Once a man sought her help through Twitter while complaining about his faulty refrigerator.

“Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress…” she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/ SushmaSwaraj/status/ 742394908145655808

Another man had tagged her in a tweet complaining about issues with his new car. To this, Swaraj wittily replied, “I am so sorry. Please take your Car to a workshop.”

https://twitter.com/ SushmaSwaraj/status/ 763059404862128129

One travel freak guy once asked her if travelling to Bali is safe? At that point in time, some volcanic eruptions had happened in Indonesia. To his strange question, Swaraj said, “I will have to consult the volcano there.”

https://twitter.com/ SushmaSwaraj/status/ 1027251572458176513

A girl once requested Sushma Swaraj that her in-laws had to postpone the wedding as she is not getting a visa. To this, Swaraj said, “Oh !…………… I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don’t have to postpone the wedding any further.”

https://twitter.com/ SushmaSwaraj/status/ 1113273974509592576

These are only a few interesting anecdotes that Sushma Swaraj left on Twitter for us to remember.