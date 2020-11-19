  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will have alliance with SP to defeat BJP in 2022 UP assembly polls: Shivpal Yadav

November 19, 2020 11:09 PM

The estranged uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who launched a separate political outfit after quitting the SP, said his party would contest the assembly election on its own symbol. He, however, added that "an alliance with the SP will be his first priority".

He also said his party organisation is active and ready in 75 districts of the state.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said it would be his “first priority” to have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP in the UP assembly election in 2022.

We will form the alliance to defeat the BJP, Shivpal added. “The decisions that the BJP government has taken are neither in the interest of the country nor its citizens, said Shivpal Yadav. Besides the SP, we will also consider other parties for alliance, but there is still time for taking such decisions, he added. He also said his party organisation is active and ready in 75 districts of the state.

