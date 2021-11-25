‘Will go on hunger strike’: Sidhu demands Channi govt to make public reports on drug menace, sacrilege incident

Navjot Singh Sidhu had cornered the previous Captain Amarinder Singh-led government over the issue of alleged inaction on the drug issue in the state.

Continuing his aggressive campaign against the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday declared that he will go on a hunger strike if the reports on drugs menace and the 2015 sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib were not made public.

“If the government does not open the drug reports, I will go on a hunger strike. We need to show why the previous Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh) sat on these reports. Now this government needs to open these reports. The court has not barred the state government from opening the reports,” Sidhu said while addressing a rally in Moga.

#WATCH | Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says he will go on a hunger strike against the state govt if it doesn't make public the reports on drugs menace & the sacrilege incident pic.twitter.com/xfb0cb2xuG — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Sidhu had cornered the previous Captain-led government over the issue of alleged inaction on the drug issue in the state. The year-long feud between Captain and Sidhu eventually led to the former’s resignation from the position of chief minister.

However, Captain’s removal did not pacify Sidhu’s aspirations to sit on the top position as the Congress’ top leadership gave the state’s reigns at the hands of Channi, leaving the cricketer-turned-politician sulking.