Will go ahead with Kisan Maha Sammelan in Punjab’s Moga and follow necessary COVID-19 guidelines: AAP

"On March 21, AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Baghapurana to strengthen the agitation of the farmers," the statement said. (File image)

Opposition Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Friday said it would go ahead as per plan and hold the Kisan Maha Sammelan at Baghapurana in Moga district on Sunday and follow all the necessary COVID-related guidelines.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is to address the Sammelan being held in support of the farmers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Friday said that the ruling Congress will not hold any political gatherings for the next two weeks in the state in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Singh, who held a review meeting on the COVID situation, had also appealed to other political parties and their leaders to keep their gatherings within the prescribed numbers i.e. 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to maximum of 100 in closed and 200 in open spaces. No political gatherings should take place in the most affected districts, he had said.

“Following the recent guidelines brought about by the Congress government in Punjab, the AAP would go as per their plan and conduct the Kisan Maha Sammelan to be held at Baghapurana on March 21,” . according to a statement from the AAP.

The party stated that they would follow all the necessary COVID guidelines set by the government and local administration.

“The AAP will go ahead with their plan to strengthen the voices of the farmers and will do their Maha Sammelan,” it added.

