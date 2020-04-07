Will give phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat attendees to police to trace them: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal had on Monday said that Delhi has reported 530 COVID-19 cases of which 330 people are linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Photo ANI

With the Delhi government turning to phone-tracking to trace the Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and prevent them from infecting others, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government will share the phone numbers of these attendees with police to ascertain their travel history. “(Government) Will give police phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace, ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas,” the CM said.

The Delhi government has maintained that a large ratio of the COVID-19 positive cases in the capital is linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area. The event was attended by nearly 9,000 people between March 1 and 15 and the attendees later visited different states. On March 23, it was found that at least 2,300 people were staying at the Markaz Nizamuddin, defying the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus. Several attendees were tested positive for COVID-19 later.

The government has already shared around 25,000 phone numbers with police who were advised home quarantine. Police used these numbers to track their movement and later filed FIRs against at least 176 people for flouting the home quarantine rules, according to The Indian Express.

CM Kejriwal had on Monday said that Delhi has reported 530 COVID-19 cases of which 330 people are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

The Chief Minister further said that one lakh random tests for coronavirus will be conducted in the city’s hotspot areas. Unveiling a ‘5-step plan’ after talking to experts to control the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, he said, “This is a ‘5 Ts plan’. It includes five Ts — testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking — and monitoring.”

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government has made arrangements to deal with 30,000 cases. He said provisions will be made for 8,000 more beds to treat COVID-19 patients. He informed that state-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital have been declared as COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

According to the CM’s claim, 2,950 beds in city hospitals are reserved for COVID-19 patients and the government will take over 12,000 hotel rooms if numbers increase.