Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav Thackeray after cabinet meet

By: |
Published: November 28, 2019 11:51:36 PM

Thackeray, who was sworn in the CM here hours earlier, chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

maharashtra, maharashtra govt formationMaharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters after a swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state’s farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised.

Thackeray, who was sworn in the CM here hours earlier, chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

He said the first decision of the cabinet was to approve Rs 20 crore fund for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers,” he told reporters after the meeting.

“We want to ensure an atmosphere in the state wherein nobody will feel terrorised,” he said.

At the media briefing, Thackeray was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will give concrete aid for farmers: Uddhav Thackeray after cabinet meet
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP govt in state fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto, says think tank
2Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi releases Common Minimum Programme: Farmers, jobs, women safety – 10 takeaways
3Ahead of oath ceremony, Shiv Sena drops objections to ‘secular’ reference in Common Minimum Programme