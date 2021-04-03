‘Will get to hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi, what will you do then?’ PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee

PM Narendra Modi said that Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the hopelessness that has been spread here in the past years.

A day after ruling Trinamool Congress asked PM Narendra Modi to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls saying that Mamata Banerjee will challenge him from Varanasi in the next general elections, the PM today took a jibe at the West Bengal Chief Minister during a rally in Sonarpur. PM Modi claimed that a huge discussion is going on in TMC that Didi committed a blunder by deciding to contest from Nandigram. “Sensing her defeat in Nandigram, TMC had decided that Mamata Didi should be fielded from another seat as well. But some sensible people then clarified to Didi that this would be her second blunder. Now Didi’s party is saying that she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. This makes two things clear – First, Didi has accepted her defeat in Bengal. Second – Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside Bengal,” said PM Modi.

He took a jibe at the CM saying that she had a problem hearing Jai Shri Ram here in Bengal but she will get to hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi. “The people of Kashi have big hearts – they won’t call you outsiders – just like the people of Bengal. However, you will find a lot of devotees there, that might unsettle and baffle you! It is definitely that you will find a lot of people with tilak and people with braids (choti) there. Here you are irritated by the chant of Jai Shri Ram. There you will get to hear Har-Har Mahadev as well. Didi, what will you do then?” said PM Modi.

He added, “I have only one request from you, do not be angry with the people of Benaras and the people of UP. The people of UP-Benaras have given me so much love, they will also give you a lot of affection, Didi,” said the PM.

PM Modi said that the people of Bengal have given their decision. “It has been decided that you will have to leave ‘Nabanna’ including Taka-Mar-Company or TMC,” said Modi.

PM Modi said that Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the hopelessness that has been spread here in the past years into hope. He said that Digital India is a very efficient mean to stop corruption, cut money and middlemen culture.

PM Modi also tried to assure the art lovers and creative people of West Bengal that the BJP government will create a positive atmosphere for Bengal’s literature, Bangla cinema and its heritage.