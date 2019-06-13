Will find out those workers who didn’t work for Congress: Priyanka Gandhi in Raebareli

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that she will find those party workers who did not give their best in the recent Lok Sabha election in which the grand old party suffered a humiliating defeat and could win just 52 seats. Priyanka with her mother Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited Raebareli to thank the voters for re-electing the UPA chairperson. The Congress general secretary gave credit to Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli for winning the sole seat in the largest state of Uttar Pradesh which has 80 parliamentary seats. Priyanka said that she did not want to deliver any speech but since she was asked to speak she would speak the truth. "The truth is that this election was won with the help of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli," she said. She further said that she will find out those workers who did not work in favour of the party in the parliamentary polls. "You (people) know about those who worked and I will find out about those who did not work for the party in the elections," Priyanka who was the in charge of UP-East said. She had traveled extensively during the elections in the state but could not make any difference as her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost his traditional seat Amethi to the BJP. Her mother Sonia Gandhi blamed the opposition for running a deceiving campaign. She said that all type of tactics were used to woo the voters and everyone in this country knows whether it was moral and immoral what happened during the elections. Priyanka said that she would now work for strengthening the party for the assembly elections due in 2022. In 2017, the Congress contested the polls with Samajwadi Party but could win just 7 of 105 seats it contested.