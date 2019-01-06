Will extend my greetings if Mamata Banerjee becomes Prime Minister, says BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has sparked a fresh controversy when he backed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s candidature for the Prime Minister’s post. While extending greetings to Banerjee who turned 64 on Saturday, Ghosh said that the TMC chief has the best chance to become the Prime Minister.

“Mamata Banerjee’s name is first in this list to become Prime Minister, it will be good that if a Bengali becomes Prime Minister. Jyoti Basu could not but Mamata Banerjee can,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that he will wish Banerjee if she becomes the Prime Minister.

“I wished the Chief Minister on her birthday. What’s wrong in dreaming about the Prime Minister’s post… Has she all the qualifications to become the Prime Minister? She is currently the Chief Minister of West Bengal and I will extend my greetings to her if she becomes the Prime Minister,” he said.

When former BJP state president Rahul Sinha was asked about Ghosh’s remark, he evaded the question saying, “I don’t want to comment on the issue.”

The ruling Trinamool Congress’ government in West Bengal recently blocked BJP’s Rath Yatra in the state which was scheduled to start on December 7 last year. The yatra was considered as BJP’s attempt to make its presence in the state. BJP president Amit Shah was slated to participate in the yatra that was designed to cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The matter has now reached the Supreme Court which will hear the BJP’s petition contesting Calcutta High Court’s order to stay the Rath Yatra in the coming week.

“We have moved to the Supreme court because Calcutta High Court had declined the permission. The state government is giving unwanted excuses just on speculations… so we have approached the top court and waiting for its order,” said Dilip Ghosh to FinancialExpress.com.

“I believe that the apex court will pronounce positive verdict for the people of West Bengal and Rath Yatra will take place,” Rahul Sinha added.

Born on January 5, 1955, in Kolkata, Banerjee had made a landslide victory in the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, defeating the 34- year old CPI-M (Communist Party of India- Marxist)- led Left Front government. Before becoming the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had served in the both Congress-led UPA and BJP-led NDA governments at the Centres.