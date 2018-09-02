‘Will do what I say’, says expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on September 5 rally

As the DMK gears up to coronet MK Stalin as the president of the party, deceased party supremo M Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri has announced that he will hold a mega rally on September 5 in the city to pay homage to his father. Speaking to news agency ANI today, Alagiri said that there is no change in his proposed plan and that he will reveal his plan of action after holding the rally.

“I am son of Karunanidhi. I do what I say,” Alagiri who was expelled from the DMK by his father for indulging in anti-party activities in 2014, said.

Alagiri has been questioning the leadership of his estranged brother Stalin. Last week, Alagiri had said that he will accept his younger brother as ‘leader’ only if he was taken back into the party. He, however, had added that the current leadership of the DMK was not willing to re-admit him despite his requests. Alagiri had made this remark days after he had publicly stated that he cannot consider anyone as his leader other than Karunanidhi, his father and DMK party president who passed away last month after a prolonged illness.

According to Alagiri, on September 5, the loyal supporters of Kalaignar will march from Anna Salai to Anna memorial where Karunanidhi was buried. He has even claimed that more than one lakh people from all parts of Tamil Nadu will travel to Chennai to attend the rally.

This will be Alagiri’s first big show of rebellion since he was expelled from the party by his father in 2014.

Meanwhile, Alagiri’s son Dhaya has made an appeal to the supporters of Karunanidhi to attend the rally on September 5 in Chennai.