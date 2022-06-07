‘Will do no good to Punab’: State Congress chief hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar over his ‘fascination to weaponise Sikhs’

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday lashed out at Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for his repeated calls for providing arms training to the Sikh youth.

“I wonder what message he is trying to give to the world in general and the Sikh community in particular. Jahthedar Sahib your fascination for weaponising Sikhs goes beyond the rationale of peaceful coexistence. Are you advocating training of weapons for all or only Sikhs and won’t it breed insecurity and mistrust amongst the rest?,” Warring said in a written statement.

Asserting that “this will do no good to Punjab”, the PCC president said “the suggestion for training Sikh youth could not have come at a wrong time as Punjab was still mourning the death of prominent singer Sidhu Moosewaala, who fell to the bullets of criminals at a young age of 28”.

During his customary address on Monday to the Sikh community from the Akal Takht’s podium to mark the 38th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar’, Giani Harpreet Singh expressed concern over the rise in Christianity and drug abuse in Punjab and said that every Sikh should learn the use of modern weapon.

“We should focus on setting up shooting ranges to get training in weapons. The others are getting training in weapons illegally,” said the Jathedar, adding, “It is also high time for the Sikh organisations to propagate Sikhism.”