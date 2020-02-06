‘Will do more Surya Namaskar’: PM Modi responds to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dande padenge’ jab in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement at a Delhi election rally that the country’s youth, angry with rising unemployment, would “beat him with sticks”. “PM will be unable to step out of his home six months from now. The youth of the country will beat him with sticks,” Rahul Gandhi had said on Thursday.

Taking on Rahul Gandhi over his statement, the Prime Minister said in his address to the Lok Sabha that he has faced several accusations from the Congress for 20 years now and was capable of handling blows. “I heard a Delhi leader’s manifesto yesterday. He has said that in six months from now, I will be beaten with sticks. Six months is sufficient time. I have decided to increase the number of Surya Namaskars in my morning exercise routine. This will make my back even stronger to face abuses,” the PM said.

“For the past 20 years, I have faced so many abuses that I have become immune to them,” the Prime Minister added. PM Modi’s remarks led to an intervention from Rahul Gandhi who rose to question the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister responded saying, “I’ve been speaking for 40 minutes, but it seems the current has only reached now. That is how some low-power tube lights are,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also countered the Congress party over questions over jobs. The PM, in a dig at the Opposition, said that he will ensure that that they remain unemployed. “I thank you for reposing your faith in me. We will keep on working hard but there’s only one thing we won’t do – taking away your unemployment,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took on the Congress over the issue of Shaheen Bagh protests and said that the kind of language that has been used in the past days had not been witnessed before. “For Congress leaders to go there and share stage with them is being closely watched by the peoplle of the country. The people of India are seeing what is happening in the nation, that too ironically, in the name of saving the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said, without making any direct reference to the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition parties,” the PM added.