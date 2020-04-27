‘Will do everything possible to bring you back’: CM Mamata Banerjee tells stranded migrant workers, students from West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured migrant workers and students stranded in other states that her government is doing everything possible to bring them back to the state amid lockdown. In a tweet shared today, Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress government is there to help the people of Bengal and that she has instructed officials to provide all assistance to them.

“Government of West Bengal will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in different parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home,” she tweeted.

“I have instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I am here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I’m with you in these tough times,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister said she is personally monitoring the operation to provide help to stranded people and make arrangements for their return. She also told students stuck in Rajasthan’s Kota that the state will bring them back.

“I am personally overseeing this and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started and all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” she said.

Thousands of people hailing from West Bengal are stranded in different cities across the country due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown under which all rail and road transport services have been suspended, leaving migrant workers stranded at their place of work or at state borders. The lockdown forced many to begin their journey on foot but they were stopped at state borders and kept at relief camps.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs data, 37,978 relief camps have been set up by states and UTs where 14.3 lakh migrants are staying. It said nearly 16.5 lakh workers are being camped at their respective place of work and being provided food by their employers. Also, 26,225 food camps are in operation, providing food to nearly 1.34 crore people.