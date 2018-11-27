Will discuss ways to meet new & upcoming challenges, says PM Narendra Modi on G20 summit

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 11:59 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is travelling to Buenos Aires to attend the 13th G20 summit, said Tuesday he would be discussing ways to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade with world leaders there.

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is travelling to Buenos Aires to attend the 13th G20 summit, said Tuesday he would be discussing ways to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade with world leaders there. In his departure statement issued here, Modi said through the 10 years of its existence, the G-20 had strived to promote stable and sustainable global growth.

“This objective is of particular significance for developing countries and emerging economies such as India, which is today the fastest growing large economy in the world,” he said. Modi said the country’s contribution to the global economic growth and prosperity underlined its commitment to ‘Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development’, which is the theme of the summit.

“I look forward to meeting leaders from other G-20 countries to review the work of G-20 in the last ten years of its existence and chart the ways and means to meet the new and upcoming challenges of the coming decade,” he said. The prime minister said the participants would deliberate on the situation of global economy and trade, international financial and tax systems, the future of work, women empowerment, infrastructure and sustainable development.

Emerging economies, which played a major role in revitalising the growth in the global economy pursuant to the financial crisis are today facing unprecedented economic and technological challenges, Modi said. “I will highlight the need for reformed multilateralism which reflects the contemporary realities and can effectively strengthen collective action for global good,” he noted.

The prime minister stressed on the need to strengthen international cooperation and enhance coordinated action against fugitive economic offenders and financing of terrorism. “As in the past, I look forward to the opportunity to meet leaders on the side lines of the Summit to exchange views on bilateral matters of mutual interest,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the event. He will be in Buenos Aires from November 29-December 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will discuss ways to meet new & upcoming challenges, says PM Narendra Modi on G20 summit
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition