Will discuss BSF issue with Amit Shah; Centre trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states: Sharad Pawar

By: |
October 16, 2021 6:13 PM

Sharad Pawar is the latest opposition leader to join the BSF row issue.

Sharad Pawar also said that he will call upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the extension of operation jurisdiction of the BSF.

Nationalist Congress Party chief and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar today alleged that the Central government is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states and claimed that central agencies like CBI and NCB are being misused. Pawar also exuded confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete if full five-year term. He also said that he will call upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the extension of operation jurisdiction of the BSF.

Sharad Pawar is the latest opposition leader to join the BSF row issue. It may be recalled that the Ministry of Home Affairs had recently empowered the BSF to make raids and arrests up to 50 km from the international border in Assa, West Bengal, Tripura and Punjab. The opposition leaders had criticised the move alleging interference in the state government’s jurisdiction.

“Investigation agencies like CBI, ED, I-T, NCB are being misused by the Central government. The centre is trying to destabilize non-BJP governed states. Maharashtra government will complete its five years term and will come in power again,” said Pawar today in Pune.

Pawar’s statement came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleged that his state and Shiv Sena is being targeted just because they broke off alliance with the BJP. Addressing people yesterday, Thackeray said that Shiv Sena was good when it followed the BJP. He asked the Centre to attack it from the front and not using the Enforcement Directorate. He added that the MVA government will complete two years next month despite several attempts to topple it and went on to challenge the BJP to topple his government.

Thackeray also slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau saying that the agency is only interested in catching celebrities and get pictures clicked.

Pawar and Thackeray’s allegations come after the NCB arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven other people on October 2 in a raid at a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

