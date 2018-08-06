‘Will convert you to Islam, make you keep beard’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s warning after Gurugram man forced to shave

Days after a Muslim man in Gurugram was allegedly forced to shave off his beard, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that attempts to intimidate minorities will only strengthen the unity among them. Throwing an open challenge to those who forcefully shaved the young man’s beard, Owaisi said that Muslims will give up their life but will never bow to someone’s pressure.

“Muslim man’s beard was shaved off. Those who did it, I am telling them and their fathers, even if you slit our throat, we will be Muslims,” he said at an event yesterday.

Owaisi added that Muslims will make sure that those who forced the man to shave off his beard are converted to Islam and are made to keep the beard. “We will convert you to Islam and will make you keep the beard,” he said.

A Muslim man in Haryana’s Gurugram had last week alleged that he was assaulted and abused by a gang of three men and even forced to chop off his beard. According to police, on August 2, the Muslim man identified as Jaffruddin had filed an FIR against three persons. According to the police document, the incident had taken place on July 31 in Sector 37.

Gurgrugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan said that the incident took place when Jaffruddin retorted to the religious insults being made by the trio. Bokan said that Jaffruddin had initially ignored the religious insults but when he retorted, the accused persons assaulted Jaffruddin and took him to a saloon and chopped his beard off.

Acting on the police complaint, police said that so far three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as Gaurav, Eklash from Uttar Pradesh and Nitin from Harayana.

Before leaving the saloon, Jaffruddin said that the three had warned him with dire consequences if he approached the police. Jaffruddin, a native of Mewat, had come to Gurugram to meet his friend Ibrahim.