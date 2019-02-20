Will contest Lok Sabha polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By: | Updated: February 20, 2019 7:38 AM

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has declared that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Pawar's his nephew Ajit Pawar and latter's son Parth Pawar will not enter the election fray.

NCP chief Sharad PawarWill contest Lok Sabha polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has declared that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Pawar himself told reporters in Pune that his nephew Ajit Pawar and latter’s son Parth Pawar will not enter the election fray.

“Ajit Pawar is not going to contest election, Parth Pawar is not going to contest, Rohit Pawar is not going to contest. Sharad Pawar is going to contest,” he said on the sidelines of an event here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pawar had said that other NCP leaders were insisting him to contest from Madha constituency in south-western Maharashtra. However, there is no confirmation yet that he will enter the fray from Madha.

Pawar is a Rajya Sabha MP while his daughter Supriya Sule is a Lok Sabha MP from the family bastion of Baramati.

Ajit Pawar is an MLA and served as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the previous Congress-NCP government in the state.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports doing the rounds that NCP may field Parth and Ajit in the general elections and the party chief may stay away from the electoral battle.

Sharad Pawar had served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra thrice between 1978 and 1995. After the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, Pawar joined the the Congress-UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh as Minister of Agriculture and remained in the office till 2014.

On BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Pawar said, “There was an atmosphere in last few months where there was heated exchange of words between them. Today, they are standing together,wanting to send message of unity. People of Maharashtra can understand their strategy. They will think and take step.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will contest Lok Sabha polls: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition