Will contest from Mumbai South Central if there’s no BJP-Sena alliance: Ramdas Athawale

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 9:07 PM

If BJP and Sena form alliance, then I will appeal to (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray to leave the south-central to the RPI (A). If there is no alliance, then I do not think the BJP will have any issue supporting my candidature from there," he said.

Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI(A)), was speaking to reporters in suburban Chembur.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Wednesday that if there is no alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena, he would be the NDA’s candidate from the Mumbai South Central constituency. At present Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale represents this seat. Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI(A)), was speaking to reporters in suburban Chembur. “The RPI (A) and BJP have already decided to contest Lok Sabha elections jointly.

If the BJP and Sena could not form alliance, I am going to be NDA’s candidate from south-central,” he said. “I have decided to contest from this constituency. If BJP and Sena form alliance, then I will appeal to (Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray to leave the south-central to the RPI (A). If there is no alliance, then I do not think the BJP will have any issue supporting my candidature from there,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will contest from Mumbai South Central if there’s no BJP-Sena alliance: Ramdas Athawale
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition