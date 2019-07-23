Will contest 2020 Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar will be NDA’s face for 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar.

Senior Bihar BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday asserted that the NDA will fight the 2020 Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sushil Modi is one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP in Bihar. The clarification was issued in the wake of BJP’s show cause notice to its MLC Sachidananda Rai, who had last week questioned Nitish after media reports claimed that the state police’s special branch had two months ago sought details of district-level functionaries of the RSS and its affiliates.

Speaking on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, Sushil Modi who holds the Finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, said that media reports often create doubts in the minds of people whether the NDA will remain intact or not. He said that the NDA is intact in Bihar and leaders of its constituents are together.

“Let me tell the people from this House that we will be contesting the assembly polls next year under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” he said in a bid to allay doubts about the NDA coalition in the state in presence of Nitish Kumar.

The BJP issued a show cause notice to Rai for his remark on Nitish Kumar over reports that two-months ago, the state police’s special branch had issued a directive seeking details of district-level functionaries of the RSS and outfits linked to it.

Rai’s remark had invited sharp criticism from JD(U) leader Pavan Varma, who said that this kind of behaviour can’t be adopted in an alliance government and dared the BJP to fight the elections alone.

The NDA in Bihar comprises Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar, BJP and LJP of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. In the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May, the coalition won 39 out of the 40 parliamentary seats.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP had fought polls without Nitish by its side. Despite having allies like the LJP in addition to RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha and HAM of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, the NDA was trounced in the elections. Nitish had then contested elections in alliance with the arch-rival RJD and the Congress. The alliance had formed the government with a brute majority. However, scams involving then deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav led to Nitish’s exit from the alliance and his return to the NDA in 2017.

Sushil Modi also mocked leaders of the Congress and RJD who have been predicting the break-up of the BJP-JD(U) alliance following the latest development.

“Let there be no illusions. Nobody rides a sinking boat. And this boat is full of holes which bagged only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls. The 15 years of misrule of the RJD-Congress made us begin from scratch when we first came to power in 2005. They complain that we keep referring to their tenure. Had you provided the state with a strong foundation, we would have got some help in erecting the structure of development. But they left Bihar looking like a shamshan ghat (cremation ground),” he said.