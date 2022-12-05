Will Congress wrest control in Himachal Pradesh? Surveys show BJP, Congress locked in fight to the finish

Continuing with the tradition of Himachal Pradesh politics of not having consecutive governments, exit poll results released on Monday have hinted at a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party predicted to have had a negligible impact.

The India Today-Axis MyIndia survey has predicted 30-40 seats for Congress, slightly ahead of the 24-34 seats projected for the BJP. The AAP, on the other hand, is projected to end with zero seats while Others are projected get 4-8 seats. In terms of vote share, Congress is predicted to get 44 per cent, followed by BJP with 42 per cent, AAP with 2 per cent, and Others with 12 per cent, the Axis MyIndia survey has shown.

The Times Now Navbharat ETG Exit Poll, on the other hand, has given the BJP a lead with a prediction of winning 34-42 seats. Congress, on the other hand, is projected to bag 24-32 seats and AAP, zero.

According to the NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll survey, the BJP is predicted to get 32-40 seats, and Congress is predicted to get 27-34 seats, and AAP likely to end up with zero seats.

Election to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly was held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout of 74.05 per cent in the assembly election held on November 12. Voters sealed the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh, and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, in Himachal’s 68 constituencies.