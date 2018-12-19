Will Congress-AAP reunite for 2019 Lok Sabha polls? Sheila Dikshit responds

Amid ongoing rumours about a possible alliance between the Congress and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said that the party high command will take a final call in this regard. The Congress and the AAP have come together in alliance in Delhi in 2013. However, differences cropped up and their tie-up could not last beyond 49 days. Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister and was re-elected with an overwhelming majority.

“Whatever the High Command decides, we will accept it,” Dikshit said. Notably, this isn;t the first time that talks of an alliance between the Congress and AAP have surfaced. However, it could never materialise, reportedly due to stiff opposition from Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. With Maken away from the scene over his illness, and Dikshit’s recent remark that she was not opposed to returning to Delhi politics, provided the party leadership so desired, may be seen as a possible softening of stance by the Congress for the larger cause of defeating Modi.

Crucially, Dikshit’s remarks comes in the backdrop of reports that talks of an alliance between AAP and Congress are in the initial phase for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will take every step to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah from coming back to power in 2019. His remark triggered buzz of AAP being engaged in backroom talks with the Congress to seal a pre-poll alliance.

Kejriwal said that Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are dangerous for the country’s present and future, adding that if they come to power again in 2019, they will change the Constitution.

“So it is the responsibility of every patriotic citizen of the country to defeat the team, and to do that, we will take all the measures that we can,” Kejriwal had replied to a question.

However, another AAP leader Sanjay Singh later said that all such reports are only rumours. “AAP till now has not decided to form an alliance with any other political party for the upcoming elections. These rumors are spread by other political parties,” Singh who also is the AAP’s national spokesperson said.

The Congress and AAP have been cosying up for the last few days. It was made known to the media when Congress extended an invitation to Arvind Kejriwal to attend the swearing-in ceremony of its government in Rajasthan. Kejriwal, however, skipped the event bust dispatch a representative.

The Congress and AAP had previously come together in Delhi when the Legislative Assembly was delivered with a hung verdict in 2013. The Congress was supporting the AAP from outside, but the government lasted for only 49 days.