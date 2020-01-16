Will conduct low-key poll campaign in solidarity with anti-CAA protests: AAP’s Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan

In a video message, the sitting MLA from Okhla said he will also file his nominations quietly as two major protests -- one at Shaheen Bagh and another at Jamia Milia Islamia -- are taking place in his constituency.

Polling will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

AAP MLA and Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday said he will conduct a low-key poll campaign and not take out any road show, bike rally or pad yatra in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act and NRC.

In a video message, the sitting MLA from Okhla said he will also file his nominations quietly as two major protests — one at Shaheen Bagh and another at Jamia Milia Islamia — are taking place in his constituency. “I will not take out any road show, bike rally or pad yatra in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act and NRC,” Khan said.

“We will distribute voting slips and appeal to people to cast their votes in favour of their favourite candidate,” he added.
