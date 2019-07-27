Will comply but won’t be intimidated: Derek O’Brien after CBI summoned him in Saradha scam

The CBI has summoned Derek for questioning in multi-billion dollar Saradha scam. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday said that he would appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Parliament session ends on August 7. He, however, said that he will comply but won’t be intimidated. The agency has summoned Derek for questioning in multi-billion dollar Saradha scam.

In a statement put out today, the TMC leader said: “I was served a notice by CBI at 2 pm on July 25. Discussions on Trinamool’s Motion in Rajya Sabha, opposing Government amendments to RTI Act, started in Parliament at 2 pm July 25…I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet after this Parliament session is over on August 7.”

Derek was also summoned in February this year but he did not appear before the agency then. Explaining the reason behind his non-appearance, the TMC leader said: “In February when Parliament was in session, a notice was sent. I immediately wrote to CBI stating that since Parliament was in session, I would appear on a date after the session was concluded. However, a day before I was supposed to meet CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them.”

Derek further said that he did not receive any intimation from CBI since February. “Now during this Parliament session, I was served notice to appear before CBI on August 1,” he added. Citing section 161 of CBI, the TMC leader said that he will comply but won’t be intimidated. “Under section 161 of CBI, I will comply. I will not be intimidated.”

Derek O’Brien is the publisher of ‘Jago Bangla’, TMC’s official newspaper. PTI reports that the CBI is investigating links of arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta to the promoters of Rose Valley. Mohta had allegedly cut a deal of Rs 25 crore with the promoters of Rose Valley and a portion of this money is suspected to have been diverted in ‘Jago Bangla’ account, it said.