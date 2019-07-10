Will celebrate ‘milestone’ in Amethi: Rahul Gandhi on hitting 10-million followers on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi is now the most followed Congress leader on Twitter. (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi touches 10 million followers on Twitter: “Thank you to each and every one of you!” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet on Wednesday as he hit 10 million followers on the micro-blogging site. Rahul Gandhi said he will be celebrating the ‘milestone’ in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. “I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers and supporters today,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Amethi for the first time today since his defeat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in the April-May Lok Sabha elections by over 55,000 votes. Rahul has represented the Amethi seat thrice in the Lok Sabha. He currently represents Kerala’s Wayanad seat in the Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi is now the most followed Congress leader on Twitter, surpassing Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who has over 6.9 million followers.

10 Million Twitter followers – thank you to each and every one of you! ???????? I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019



The top Congress leader, who often uses Twitter to target the Opposition, is still way behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of number of Twitter followers. PM Modi has over 48 million followers on the social media platform. Incidentally, PM Modi is also the most followed Indian politician in the world on the social media site.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi tweets his 4-page open resignation letter – FULL TEXT

Rahul Gandhi officially stepped down from the post of Congress presidentship last week when he posted his 4-page resignation letter on the social media. Rahul had announced his decision to quit a couple of days after Lok Sabha election results were announced. Taking the responsibility of the election drubbing, Rahul Gandhi, in his resignation letter, said that the Congress needs radical changes to tackle the challenges posed by the BJP.