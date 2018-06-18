Will call off strike if CM Vasundhara Raje assures no panel for setting up bench in Udaipur: Rajasthan HC lawyers

The advocates from Jodhpur are on strike since May 21 against the order of the chief minister to form a committee. (IE)

Agitating lawyers of the Rajasthan High Court here today said they will call of the strike if Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje assures them that no committee will be formed to look into the demand for a new bench in Udaipur. On May 19, Raje had ordered officials concerned to form a committee under the chairmanship of state Law Minister Pushpendra Singh Ranawat to look into the demand of the advocates of Udaipur for a circuit bench of the high court there. The advocates from Jodhpur are on strike since May 21 against the order of the chief minister to form a committee. However, Ranawat had told a delegation of Jodhpur advocates on Saturday that no such committee has ever been formed.

The general house of the striking advocates said they will meet Raje during her scheduled visit to Jodhpur on June 22 over the circuit bench issue. “Since the announcement of formation of a committee on insistence of the advocates from Udaipur to look into their demand of circuit branch there had been made by the chief minister, we would seek her assurance that no such committee would be formed,” President of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association Kuldeep Mathur said.

Before this, Jodhpur Development Authority Chairman Mahendra Singh Rathore met the advocates and appealed them to call of their strike reiterating that no committee has been formed and if any would be formed it would be comprising the representatives from all the bar councils of the state.“But we have decided to call off our strike after meeting the chief minister on June 22,” Mathur said.