‘Will break his head’: Shiv Sena MLA sounds warning to those looking to ‘poach’ leaders

Shiv Sena MLA from Sillod, Abdul Sattar. (ANI)

Even as talks are on between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress for forming the government in Maharashtra, a leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has threatened to physically hit back if anybody approaches one of his party MLAs. Shiv Sena has earlier accused BJP of trying to poach its party MLAs.

“If anybody attempts horsetrading against any of our MLAs, then we will break his head. Not only that. We will break their legs too. We will also make arrangement to take the person to hospital for treatment. An ambulance will be made available for this purpose. The policy of horsetradings must stop,” Shiv Sena MLA from Sillod, Abdul Sattar was quoted as saying by ANI. He has recently switched side to Shiv Sena from the Congress.

Since the declaration of results in Maharashtra on October 24, both Shiv Sena and BJP leaders have been involved in the war of words with the former refusing to form the government saying that their demand of chief ministership had not been met.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided to give green signal for the party to form government in the state along with Shiv Sena and the NCP, PTI reported.

#WATCH Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA: Koi bhi agar Shiv Sena ke MLA ko phorne ki koshish karega toh hum unka sar phorh denge, uske sath uska paon bhi torh denge, lekin dawakhane ka bhi intezam Shiv Sena karegi. Unke liye ambulance bhi tayar rahegi. pic.twitter.com/fno4KFXWpx — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

According to the agency, the decision for the alliance was taken during a meeting called to discuss on the Maharashtra political scenario. It was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that the CWC was informed about the party’s discussions with the NCP on Wednesday. While the final decision is yet to be taken, the CWC has broadly decided to go with the alliance.

“Another meeting between the Congress and the NCP will be held on Thursday and a final meeting with Shiv Sena will take place on Friday in Mumbai. The decision on government formation in Maharashtra will be announced in Mumbai on Friday,” PTI quoted a source as saying.