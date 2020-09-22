Will boycott Rajya Sabha proceedings till suspension of 8 MPs revoked: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad

The Congress party on Tuesday said that Opposition parties will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till the suspension of eight MPs is revoked. The eight MPs were suspended on Monday for their unruly behaviour in the House on Sunday during the passage of two key farm bills.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, demanded to bring a bill which should ensure private players don’t procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad also said that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Monday after a motion was passed by the House by voice vote. The MPs were suspended for creating ruckus in the House and attacking Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who was presiding over the House proceedings on Sunday when the farm bills were passed.

The opposition MPs entered into the well of the House and climbed on to the Chairman’s podium. They also tore official papers and created ruckus. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien even yanked the mic off the Chairman’s desk.

The eight MPs who are under suspension for the remainder of the Monsoon Session are Rajeev Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain Ripun Boren (all Congress), Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen (both TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem (both CPM) and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

The suspended MPs have been protesting on the lawns of Parliament since Monday afternoon. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to culminate on October 1.