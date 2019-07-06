Will bounce back in 2021 assembly polls, says Mamata Banerjee to party leaders

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express archive)

Notwithstanding the party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Friday told the party activists to work hard as she is confident of bouncing back in 2021 assembly polls. During a meeting with leaders of Bankura and Jhargram district, Banerjee asked the “traitors” to leave the party instead of harming its prospects.

“Our party supremo told us that she is confident that the TMC will bounce back in 2021 assembly polls. Those leaders who are working for the BJP from within should immediately leave the party,” a senior TMC leader of Bankura said after the meeting. Banerjee, also West Bengal chief minister, rebuked a section of the leaders for the party’s poor performance in the general elections.

The TMC lost all the three Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in the two districts. She asked TMC workers to prepare for the 2021 assembly elections in the state and to bring back the old-timers into the party fold, the senior leader said.

According to party sources, Banerjee accused a few leaders of not working properly in their areas and for being keen on taking commission from people for providing benefits under government schemes. “She asked us to reach out to the backward section of the society in our districts as there has been a communication gap with them. We have to fill this gap before 2021. She has told us to put up a political fight and stop relying on police and administration,” another TMC leader said.

Elected representatives at the municipal and panchayat levels have faced public ire for sometime over the issue of returning cut money in West Midnapore, Bankura, Birbhum, Burdwan, Kolkata, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Burdwan, Malda, Purulia and Nadia districts. Following protests by the people, several TMC leaders had returned lakhs of rupees taken as commission from hundreds of beneficiaries of government schemes.

The BJP has made major inroads in West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 seats, just four less that the TMC.