  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Will BJP govt condemn it?’: Owaisi condemns Mohammed Shami’s criticism after India’s defeat against Pakistan

By: |
October 25, 2021 4:01 PM

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms following Indian team's 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan. 

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms following Indian team's 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan. 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the criticism of Indian bowler Mohammed Shami following the team’s defeat in its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. He said that this shows the “radicalisation and hatred against Muslims”.

“Mohammed Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday’s match, showing radicalisation, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?” Owaisi asked.

Related News

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms following Indian team’s 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

Batting first, a fighting half-century from captain Virat Kohli took them to a decent 151/7 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck half-centuries as they sailed to the target in 17.5 overs with both batters returning unbeaten. Shami turned out to be the most expensive bowler for India, giving 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Few days back, Owaisi had slammed the Centre saying that even as soldiers are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the team is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Asaduddin Owaisi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Will BJP govt condemn it?’ Owaisi condemns Mohammed Shami’s criticism after India’s defeat against Pakistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Don’t do things that cause problems’: Narottam Mishra backs demand of name change of Bobby Deo-starrer Ashram-3
2Mumbai drug bust: NCB orders vigilance inquiry into witness’ claim of Rs 25 crore payoffs involving Wankhede
3NEET-PG counselling not to commence till SC decides on OBC, EWS quota: Centre