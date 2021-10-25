‘Will BJP govt condemn it?’: Owaisi condemns Mohammed Shami’s criticism after India’s defeat against Pakistan

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been inundated with vile abuse on social media platforms following Indian team's 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the criticism of Indian bowler Mohammed Shami following the team’s defeat in its opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan. He said that this shows the “radicalisation and hatred against Muslims”.

“Mohammed Shami is being targeted on social media for yesterday’s match, showing radicalisation, hatred against Muslims. In cricket, you win or lose. There are 11 players in team but only a Muslim player is targeted. Will BJP govt condemn it?” Owaisi asked.

Batting first, a fighting half-century from captain Virat Kohli took them to a decent 151/7 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struck half-centuries as they sailed to the target in 17.5 overs with both batters returning unbeaten. Shami turned out to be the most expensive bowler for India, giving 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Few days back, Owaisi had slammed the Centre saying that even as soldiers are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the team is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.