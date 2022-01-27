‘Will BJP demand President’s resignation?’ Shiv Sena asks BJP amid row over renaming sports complex after Tipu Sultan

BJP leaders have been protesting in the state, saying that Tipu Sultan’s name should not be used in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra today slammed the opposition BJP amid an ongoing controversy related to renaming of a sports complex and a municipal ground after Tipu Sultan. While the BJP has accused the Shiv Sena of shunning Hindutva ideology, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said that his party doesn’t need to learn history from the saffron party. He also claimed that President Ram Nath Kovind called Tipu Sultan a freedom fighter while addressing the Karnataka assembly.

“BJP thinks that only they know history. Everyone’s sitting down to write a new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan and don’t need to learn from the BJP,” said Raut.

Raut further said that the BJP can keep trying to change the history while sitting in Delhi. “State government is capable of making decisions. We are not writing a new history. You (BJP) can continue trying to change history in Delhi but you won’t succeed,” said Raut.

Raut questioned whether the BJP will demand President Kovind’s resignation as he called Tipu Sultan a warrior. “President Kovind went to Karnataka and praised Tipu Sultan that he was a historical warrior, freedom fighter. So, will you ask for the President’s resignation too? BJP should clarify this. This is a drama,” said Raut.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also shared the video of President Kovind’s address to question the BJP. “For the enlightenment of the BJP leaders, President Ramnath Kovind called Tipu Sultan a martyr. BJP leaders should respect the President even if they do not like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” reads Sachin Sawant’s tweet in Marathi.

BJP leaders have been protesting in the state, saying that Tipu Sultan’s name should not be used in the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While the BJP has slammed both the Congress and Shiv Sena over the issue, Congress MLA and state minister Aslam Shaikh had alleged that the proposal to rename the ground was cleared by the BMC which has been ruled by the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Shaikh had yesterday inaugurated a rechristened sports complex in Mumbai. The complex has been renamed as Sadar Veer Tipu Sultan Sports Complex.