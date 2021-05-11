‘Will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness’: JP Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi; Read full letter here

JP Nadda hoped that just like NDA ruling states, the Congress-ruled states will also announce free vaccination.

A day after Congress Working Committee fired fresh salvos at the Modi government over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, the BJP president J P Nadda today hit back at the opposition party accusing it of misleading people and creating false panic in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Nadda wrote a four-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in which he said that the conduct of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness.

He said that he was not surprised by the Conduct of Congress during these times. “I am saddened but not surprised by the conduct of the Congress Party during these challenging times. While there are certainly a few members of your party who (like several other selfless citizens) are doing commendable work in helping people, their hard work gets eclipsed by the consistent negativity spread by the senior members of the party,” said Nadda.

Nadda accused the Congress party of misleading people based on political consideration. “Looking at the confusion being created by members of the Congress Party, including Chief Ministers belonging to the party, I am compelled to pen my thoughts. One would wish that while India is fighting COVID-19 with utmost courage, the top echelons of the Congress would stop misleading people, creating false panic and even contradicting their stands just based on political considerations.

BJP National President @JPNadda Ji writes to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji setting the record straight. We hope as a polity we shall see cooperation and support in India’s collective fight against the virus. pic.twitter.com/SyjYa2sCup — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 11, 2021

The BJP president also accused Congress leaders of trying to create vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic. He hoped that just like NDA ruling states, the Congress-ruled states will also announce free vaccination. “States which have BJP or NDA government have announced their resolve to help the poor and underprivileged by providing vaccines for free. I am sure that Congress Governments in various states also feel strongly for the poor. Can they also come out with a similar decision to provide vaccines for free?” questioned Nadda.

The CWC had alleged that the Modi government has abdicated its responsibility related to vaccination and it must atone for its mistakes and serve the people.