A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called off his trip to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed that he would attend the meeting of non-BJP parties to be convened in Patna on June 23.

Stalin made this statement after Nitish Kumar’s decision to cancel his Tamil Nadu trip let off speculation that he was not taking kindly to the Bihar Congress’s projection of Rahul Gandhi as “future PM” as part of its grand welcome for the Congress leader for the Patna meeting.

Some even suggested that the Congress is uneasy about the rising stature of Nitish as regards the Patna meeting, and the Janata Dal (United) chief might have sensed that a well-publicised photo-op with Stalin — a Congress ally in Tamil Nadu — just ahead of the Opposition meeting was avoidable.

“We surely take Rahul Gandhi as future PM, but everyone knows he cannot contest the 2024 polls (following his conviction in a defamation case). Nitish Kumar did not go to Tamil Nadu because of health reasons, and people are making a mountain out of a molehill,” Congress spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari said, dismissing the speculations, The Indian Express reported.

Putting an end to these speculations, Stalin said, “Nitish Kumar could not attend today’s function as he was indisposed. However, he called me over phone today and expressed regrets that he could not participate in the inaugural of the Kalaignar Kottam. His message was read out here.” He also thanked Tejashwi Yadav for participating in the event, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, JD(U) chief national spokesperson KC Tyagi cited Nitish Kumar’s poor health as the reason behind him not going to Tamil Nadu.

Nearly 20 Opposition parties are scheduled to meet in Patna on June 23. Nitish’s presence at the inauguration ceremony of a memorial in honour of DMK founder M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu would have provided the right optics ahead of the gathering.

Key Opposition meet

The meeting of Opposition parties in Patna scheduled on June 23 will try to identify common issues and prepare a joint statement on the purpose of their unity.

Nitish Kumar has been reaching out to several non-BJP parties and has evoked positive response from all of them for preparing a level-playing field amongst the Opposition by burying differences over political turf in their respective areas of strength.

Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are among the 20 Opposition parties who will be attending the meet in Patna.