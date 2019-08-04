Will be happy if Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress, but this possibility doesn’t arise: Milind Deora

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora.

Mumbai Congress President Milind Deora on Sunday said that he would be happy if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becomes the party president. He, however, said that this may not happen as the top leadership has already clarified that the next party president should not be from Gandhi family. “Yes, I will be happy if she (Priyanka Gandhi) comes and leads (Congress) but when Gandhi family has clarified that the next party president should not be from Gandhi family, this possibility doesn’t arise,” Deora said

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the top post. Deora said that he agreed with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that the new Congress chief should be young and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience with pan India appeal.

“Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,” he said while ruling himself out. “I know my strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party,” Deora added.

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, will hold the next meeting on August 10 at AICC to discuss the names of Rahul Gandhi’s successor.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor today said that leaders have urged the senior leadership of the Congress and particularly CWC to urgently follow the wishes of the Congress President. “In other words, to appoint an interim President without further delay & to call for internal elections. We must strengthen the Party to provide a robust Opposition to a government that is eroding our democratic institutions, practices & culture daily,” he said in a tweet.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top job taking full responsibility of the successive defeats in the parliamentary elections in which Congress could win just 52 of 543 seats.