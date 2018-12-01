Will ask voters to ensure majority for ‘nationalist party’ in 2019, says PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai

Around 5,000 NRIs and thousands of local youth will take part in this campaign across the country, Somabhai said. (Youtube screengrab)

Elder brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Somabhai Modi, on Friday, said in Ahmedabad that the Global Indians for Bharatiya Vikas (GIBV) will appeal to voters to ensure majority for a ‘nationalist party’. They will work towards helping them in getting the power at Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. GIBV will soon start a campaign to ensure the maximum percentage of voting in the general elections.

Somabhai Modi is the vice president of GIBV and it is a non-governmental comprising NRIs based in the United States of America. The organisation was founded in 2014 and campaigned during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Around 5,000 NRIs and thousands of local youth will take part in this campaign across the country, Somabhai said.

Somabhai said that the aim is to ensure over 70 per cent voting and no horse-trading of MPs. He added that GIBV will appeal voters to give an absolute majority to a nationalist party and will not ask voters to vote for any particular party. However, in a press release, GIBV said that the political direction of BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi is complementing the concept of Rashtra Dharma propagated by GIBV.

According to an Indian Express report, Somabhai also said that GIBV would work to persuade people to vote for a national party instead of regional parties. According to him, regional parties are detached from national issues. Regional parties try to take the society forward by remaining involved in their local issues and they get detached from national issues, causing damage to us, he had said.

While Somabhai Modi did not say that GIBV will seek votes for a particular party, other members of the NGO said PM Modi was the best option for India. “Narendra Modi is the only best option and his party is nationalist, so we will ask people to support his re-election,” PTI quoted GIBV secretary Manish Trivedi as saying.