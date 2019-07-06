Will appear in court case filed by BJP-RSS opponents to intimidate me, says Rahul Gandhi

Published: July 6, 2019 12:06:26 PM

"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi twitter, Rahul Gandhi news, Rahul Gandhi latest, Sitaram Yechury, Congress, CPI MCongress leader Rahul Gandhi (IE File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his “political opponents” in the BJP-RSS to “harass and intimidate” him. Gandhi’s appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate’s court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.

