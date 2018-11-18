Will appear if I’m fit to travel, says PNB fraud accused Mehul Choksi to PMLA Court

By: | Published: November 18, 2018 5:01 PM

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused of involvement in the over USD 2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, has told a special court here that he will appear before it if he is fit to travel.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused of involvement in the over USD 2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank, has told a special court here that he will appear before it if he is fit to travel. His lawyer Sanjay Abbot made this submission Saturday before special PMLA judge M S Azmi during the hearing of ED’s plea to declare Choksi a fugitive under the new Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Choksi is not fit to travel, so his statement can be recorded through video conferencing or ED officers can visit Antigua and take his statement, Choksi’s lawyer told court. The agency can even wait for three months, for if his condition improves, he’ll come back to the country, the lawyer added.
Last month, Choksi had cited “health issues” to seek dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea to declare him a “fugitive economic offender”.

In one of the ten applications filed before the court on October 30, Choksi had stated that he cannot take a “41-hour” flight to come to India due to a “brain clot” and other medical conditions.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the ED and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for allegedly defrauding the PNB to the tune of Rs 13,400 crore in collusion with a few of its employees.

The ED had prayed that Choksi be declared a “fugitive economic offender” for evading summons to appear before the agency and that his properties be confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Will appear if I’m fit to travel, says PNB fraud accused Mehul Choksi to PMLA Court
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition