Wife of NRI businessman found dead at Faridabad hotel

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

In a shocking incident, the body of a 42-year-old woman, who was married to a US-based businessman, was found in the bathtub of a room at the Taj Vivanta hotel in Faridabad late Thursday evening under mysterious circumstances. The police has started its investigation to find out if there was a foul play. It said that the woman, Ritu, had married Arun Kumar, a businessman who lives in New Jersey, on March 3 last year.

Her relatives told police that this Ritu’s second and Arun’s third marriage. She had three sisters and a brother who live in south Delhi. “She had three sisters and a brother who live in south Delhi. She had been living in the country since August 2017, sometimes residing with relatives, and sometimes at hotels,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

The woman had reportedly checked into the Taj Vivanta on April 22. Employees at the hotel said she called the reception on Thursday morning and requested that she not be disturbed for a few hours, said police.

“Her sisters tried to contact her repeatedly during the day on Thursday but she did not answer their calls. They then went to the hotel and got the officials to unlock her room door, and found her body in the tub,” said PRO Singh.

The police team rreachedthe spot along with a crime team and a forensic team. “Her husband is being questioned. He says he does not suspect anyone,” Singh added.

The police have also talked to Arun and inquired if he suspected anybody to be behind the incident. Arun named nobody, according to the police.