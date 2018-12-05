Widowed mother of two falls for fake Paytm Mall lucky draw, duped of Rs 95,000

The caller informed her that she had won Rs 16 lakh

A woman in Sector 63 of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida was duped of Rs 95.400 in a fake ‘Paytm Mall’ lucky draw. Twenty-eight-year-old Anita Devi, who is originally from Bihar, works as a security guard for a private company in Sector 63 in Noida.

The mother of two who had lost her husband a few years ago received a call on December 3. The caller informed her that she had won Rs 16 lakh in a lucky draw by Paytm Mall, reported The Times of India.

The caller introduced himself as Shakeel Ahmad and told her that she had won the prize money as she had earlier made a purchase on Paytm Mall.

“I believed him because last Saturday only, I had received a product from Paytm Mall which I had booked on November 25,” Anita told The Times of India.

The working mother further revealed that the man had asked her to share details of her bank account. When she did, the scammer asked her to deposit a token amount to claim the Rs 16 lakh prize money.

“He asked me to deposit the money to his account number (32233423989 and IFSC Code- SBIN0001266) and I transferred an amount of Rs 95,400. I arranged for this money from relatives and friends,” she added.

Anita also accused the cops of refusing to register her complaint when she went to local police station. Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Phase 3 police station has called her to submit a written complaint, post which the police will start a probe, the report said. The cops will also be taking the assistance of the cyber cell to solve the case.

Paytm Mall does have some lucky draws but these are usually limited to cashbacks that can be used to pay at food outlets or other shopping activities on its platform. These offers apply only for a specific period