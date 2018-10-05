Wide variety of ready to eat fishery products will now be available at the doorstep – All you need to know



The kiosk has been developed by The Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing. (Reuters)

A wide variety of ready to eat fishery products will now be available at the doorstep with The Marine Products Export Development Authority launching here Friday a mobile kiosk that would sell exclusively delectable fish based dishes.

The kiosk, called Fish Nutri Cart, is run by the Amrutha Activity Group, a self-help group of women under Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen. It has been developed to empower women by providing them a means for their livelihood improvement, a release said.

Mouth-watering products include fish cutlet, fish ball, fish finger, fish samosa, fish biryani and prawn biryani, besides dishes made out of squid, crab and other indigenous fish varieties.

The kiosk has been developed by The Network for Fish Quality Management and Sustainable Fishing (NETFISH), the MPEDA extension arm of MPEDA.

Initially the products would be available at all the major tourism spots in Kochi. MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas unveiled the kiosk at a function here.