‘Why would militants kill them?’ J&K legislator blames BJP, RSS for killing of National Conference workers

National Conference MLA blames BJP, RSS for killing of party workers

The National Conference has blamed the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS for the killing of its two workers in Srinagar last week. Party MLA Shamima Firdous said that the BJP has fielded Kashmiri Pandit candidates in wards of her Habba Kadal constituency to disturb peace. She said that the NC workers were killed because the BJP wants to win the elections at any cost.

“Our innocent workers were killed because the BJP wanted to create panic, so that nobody comes for polling… The BJP wants their candidates to have no competition,” she said.

She also contradicted the claims made by police that the NC workers were gunned down by militants. She said that they were neither informers nor part of any election process. “Why would militants kill them?” the MLA asked.

“I have no hesitation in saying that BJP and RSS are responsible for the killing of my workers. They (BJP) are doing everything to win elections,” she added.

However, the BJP has hit back at Shamima, alleging the NC is making such statements out of frustration.

“It is the NC’s frustration for which they are making such statements. What has the BJP and RSS to do with it (killings)? NC has been out of power for some time now and they are now making such statements out of frustration. We said the incident was unfortunate, and this kind of incident shouldn’t have happened,” BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul told The Indian Express.

On Friday, two National Conference workers were killed while another was critically injured when militants opened fire on them outside Shamima’s home in Srinagar, police said. The two deceased were identified as Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in Shamima’s office) and Mushtaq Ahmed Wani. The killing of political workers took place ahead of the four-phased municipal elections that began today. The Panchayat polls are scheduled for November-December.