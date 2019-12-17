Why were Jamia students lathi-charged if outsiders indulged in violence: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Protestors torched four public buses, two police vehicles, 100 private vehicles and 10 motorcycles as they clashed with police. (PTI)

Following the arrest of 10 people with criminal background for allegedly being involved in violence near the Jamia Millia Islamia, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked why students were lathi-charged by the Delhi Police “without any reason”. Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi had tweeted about Delhi Police arresting 10 people for violence and arson near the varsity on Sunday and that none of them were students of Jamia.

“If the students of Jamia were not involved in arson and violence, then a LOT of questions need to be answered by @DelhiPolice about why they entered the Jamia campus, and indulged in such brutality towards students,” she said. Responding to her tweet, Sisodia said, “Will the BJP now answer why the students were lathicharged without any reason? Why did the police barge inside hostels and libraries and thrash boys and girls?”

The trouble began on Sunday in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony after violence erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday evening. Protestors torched four public buses, two police vehicles, 100 private vehicles and 10 motorcycles as they clashed with police. Later police entered the Jamia campus and allegedly beat up the students.