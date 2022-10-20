Why was Sourav Ganguly not nominated for ICC polls – Mamata Banerjee cries ‘shameful political vendetta’

Coming down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called the BCCI’s move of not nominating outgoing BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the election to the ICC’s top post as “shameful political vendetta.”

“Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone’s interest (in the cricket board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived…. This is a shameful political vendetta,” she said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Banerjee said that she would have said the same had Sachin Tendulkar been in place of Ganguly.

Earlier this week, the Bengal Chief Minister said that she was shocked to see that the former Indian skipper was not being given a second run as the board president. She wondered how Ganguly was deprived of a second term when Jay Shah got a chance to continue as the BCCI secretary. She said that she will write to PM Modi and request him to allow Ganguly run for the ICC top post.

“Sourav is our pride and he played well and also did well as administrator. He was given responsibility of board president for three years and he served that role very well. We do not know why then after completing term, he was removed and son of Amitbabu (Son of Amit Shah, Jay Shah) remained there. We have no problem with him remaining as secretary of the BCCI but we want to know why Sourav was removed as BCCI president,” Banerjee said, after reaching North Bengal for a four-day visit, reported IE.

“This is my humble regards and request to the Prime Minister to allow him to contest in ICC. He is being deprived. What is his fault?,” she further said, according to IE.

Ganguly was replaced by former cricketer Roger Binny as the BCCI chief. The TMC had alleged that Ganguly was not given an extension as he refused to join BJP ahead of the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, reported IE.