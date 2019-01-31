Why Venkaiah Naidu wants legislators to watch Bollywood films

In a bid to promote Hindi language among non-Hindi speaking MPs and Parliament staff, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has come up with an idea. He has decided to screen Hindi films inside the Parliament for MPs and staff to promote Hindi. According to a report in The Indian Express, Naidu feels that screening Bollywood films will help in propagating the official language.

The IE report said that the first movie that will be screened in the series will be 1957 release Mother India. The Mehboob Khan directorial stars Sunil Dutt, Nargis and Rajkumar. It will be screened at the GMC Balayogi auditorium on Friday afternoon after adjournment of the House. The Union Budget will be tabled in the Lok Sabha February 1.

The direction to Rajya Sabha Secretariat was issued by Naidu following a meeting of the ‘Hindi Salahkar Samiti’ which was presided over by the Chairman himself.

“Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha has desired to show good Hindi movies to promote Hindi language among non-Hindi speaking members of Parliament/officers/staff. Accordingly, the Executive Committee of Rajya Sabha Secretariat Employees’ recreation Club is organising the screening of the movie “Mother India”…” the invitation from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reads.

The rules of both the Houses recognise the prerogative of a member to speak in any Indian language or in English. But the status of Hindi has been a sensitive issue in the country. Unlike other countries, India has no national language. Hindi is recognised as India’s official language.

Ever since the BJP formed the government in 2014, its leaders have been making push to make Hindi a language acceptable to all.

Citing sources, the IE report added that the idea of screening films to promote Hindi dates back to the tenure of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurien.