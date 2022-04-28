Why the requirement of producing a sex change certificate violates Article 21 of the Constitution

By: Satya Muley

Identification and recognition of the third gender have broadly been in the limelight ever since the honourable Supreme Court in a much-awaited landmark judgment of Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India decriminalised Article 377 (part pertaining to homosexual acts) and recognised homosexuality and consensual homosexual acts to be legal.

However, the journey from decriminalisation to its normalisation is an ongoing process that shall continue till we get accustomed to living with it as it exists.

The case

This comes in the backdrop of a recent ruling by the Delhi High court in Lasya Kahli vs Union of India.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla hearing the plea has been presented with a crucial point of the need for the sex reassignment surgery (SRS) for a person to change his/her gender from what was assigned at birth to what it is now to be termed as a transgender person.

The bench while elaborating on the issue said: “You can classify such persons as transgender and then there can be a sub-classification into transman or transfemale, whatever the orientation of the person is, whatever the person wants to declare himself or herself as” and further asked, “Where is the question of insistence on surgery?”

The remarks were made when the honourable bench was hearing the plea of a transgender woman challenging the aforementioned passport rules which state the requirement of a medical certificate of the sex reassignment surgery to change their gender on the international travel document.

The petitioner, who was assigned male at birth and now identifies as a woman, Kahli Singh had changed her name and gender in 2019 and officially changed her credentials on her Voter ID, Aadhaar card and PAN card, except passport due to the arbitrary and illegal requirement as per the Passport Rules 1980.

The irony is that the petitioner has already undergone a facial feminisation surgery from a trusted doctor in Bangkok and wishes to undergo the SRS as well under the same doctor. Now the story goes that to get the SRS done, she needs to produce a medical certificate of the surgery to be able to get it done.

The honourable bench also cited the apex court’s 2014 judgment of National Legal Services Authority(NALSA) vs Union of India and noted that the concerned provisions in the Passport Rules went against the same and further stated that any insistence for sex reassignment surgery (SRS) for declaring one’s gender is immoral and illegal.

Article 21

Article 21 talks about the right to life and personal liberty and when interpreted further, the jurisprudence makes its scope wider and broader ranging from right to privacy to right to access to the internet.

The requirement of producing a certificate from a hospital to show that a person has undergone a successful sex-change operation is not only arbitrary, but also illegal and violative of Article 21.

As rightly upheld in the noteworthy judgment of Maneka Gandhi vs Union of India, all Indian citizens enjoy the fundamental right of moving around freely within the territory of India and abroad with reasonable restrictions as imposed on all fundamental rights. All the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution are applicable to all citizens irrespective of their caste, religion, sex or with the new phenomenon i.e. gender.

Nowhere is there any mention of a gender certification as a criterion, which makes the demand of the documents for the SRS prima facie violative of article 21 of the Constitution.

The honourable bench while hearing the plea was also presented with the arguments by the petitioner that asking for documents regarding a gender reassignment surgery is also violative of the Transgender Persons (Protection of rights) Rules 2020 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Hon’ble Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi further contended that the orientation of a transgender person be left to their prorogation and need not be necessarily certified medically. He also advised the respondents to resume the arguments after a week and advised the state to have flexibility in the rules in consonance with subsequent amendments to the Constitution.

The hon’ble court directed the Union Government’s counsel to do the needful on the same within a week’s time listing the matter for April 22, also emphasizing that the matter would not be passed over or adjourned.

Last word

The LGBTQIA+ community has been at the receiving end of an existential crisis with the lack of awareness and acceptance for the people of the community.

The orientation of transgender persons differs within their identification too, hence rightly called the third gender. Sex Reassignment Surgery is something that most of them choose to opt for, however, there are various constraints to it, primarily the financial ones. The fact also remains that this is an option and not a certification of their new identity. Hence, insistence on the same is not only arbitrary and illegal but also a matter of personal choice and preference.

(The author is the founder of the legal firm Satya Muley & Co and a practising lawyer in Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court. Views expressed are personal.)