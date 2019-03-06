Why the double standards? Omar Abdullah’s Pakistan analogy to seek Meghalaya Governor’s ouster

(Photo: PTI)

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah raked up comments by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy appealing for boycott and ostracisation of all things Kashmiri after a Pakistan minister was sacked for his anti-Hindu remarks. The minister was sacked under public pressure for referring to people of the Hindu religion in poor taste.

Abdullah took to Twitter to voice the irony, and said that there cannot be double standards in our actions if we compare ourselves to Pakistan. “In Pakistan a state minister is sacked for his remarks against Hindus. In India, a state Governor isn’t even reprimanded for his public call to boycott & ostracise all Kashmiri muslims. We like to compare ourselves to Pakistan so compare this fact as well.”

Meghalaya Governor Roy had said on Twitter last month, “An appeal from a retired Colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree.”

The remarks by Roy saw widespread outrage and even calls to remove him, however, no action was taken.

Pakistan minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s remarks came on February 24 as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated post the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party had announced on Twitter, “PTI Punjab government has removed Fayyaz Chohan from the post of Punjab Information Minister following derogatory remarks about the Hindu community. Bashing someone’s faith should not b a part of any narrative.Tolerance is the first & foremost pillar on which #Pakistan was built (sic).”

The minister has also apologised for his referring to Hindus as “cow urine-drinking people”

On Wednesday, former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah courted a row leading to a Twitter campaign ‘selfie with tilak’ going viral. Speaking in Badami, Siddaramaiah was asking local officials to complete the work on Agasthya Lake as soon as possible.

Siddaramaiah reportedly asked “Who is the contractor?” and when the officials pointed out the contractor, Siddaramaiah while asking him to complete the rejuvenation work on time noticed him wearing a tilak and said, “You know those people who wear tilaks (referring to members of Hindutva outfits)? I am scared of people who wear tilaks.”

His video went viral and now the minister is facing a backlash.