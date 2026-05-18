As senior Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as the new Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday (May 18), the swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of several top political leaders from across the country. However, two notable names were missing from the high-profile event: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

Tharoor skips ceremony due to US commitment

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor had clarified that he would not be able to attend the ceremony because of a prior international engagement in the United States. The Congress leader travelled to Boston over the weekend to deliver the commencement address at the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, his alma mater. He also attended the 50th anniversary reunion of his graduating class.

Announcing his absence on social media on May 15, Tharoor wrote that he was “sorry to be missing” the swearing-in ceremony of his party colleague VD Satheesan.

“I’m sorry to be missing the swearing-in ceremony of my @incKerala colleague and new CM of Kerala @vdsatheesan. I am in Boston this weekend to deliver the Commencement address at the graduation ceremony of my alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at @TuftsUniversity — and also to participate in the 50th anniversary reunion of my graduating class,” he posted on X.

The Congress MP also described the reunion as “an occasion for celebrating the past in the US even as I look forward to the future in Kerala.”

On Monday morning, Tharoor once again extended his wishes to the new Kerala government and said he would be thinking of Satheesan and UDF leaders on the occasion.

“Yes, will think of @vdsatheesan and my @INCKerala colleagues and UDF allies on this happy occasion!” he wrote.

Why Vijay skipped the oath-taking event

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram. According to reports, the actor-turned-politician skipped the event due to a combination of administrative responsibilities and security-related concerns following his recent assumption of office in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the ruling force in Tamil Nadu after a dramatic electoral victory, making him one of the most closely watched regional leaders in the country.

Reports indicated that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been occupied with crucial government formation activities, cabinet coordination and initial administrative reviews following his oath-taking.

Congress returns to power in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front returned to power in Kerala after defeating the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had governed the state for the past 10 years.

VD Satheesan took oath along with his cabinet colleagues, including senior Congress leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph and K. Muraleedharan.

The swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram was attended by several senior Congress leaders and chief ministers from across the country, underlining the political significance of the UDF’s comeback victory in Kerala.