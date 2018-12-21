Why talking about Lord Hanuman’s caste has become fashionable ahead of 2019 elections

While voters would worship the god in all forms wholeheartedly, it is unlikely to play out on their minds when they line up to vote for a new government next year. (Source: Flickr.com)

With just a few months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, politicians have taken a sudden fancy to speaking about deities and seeking early construction of the Ram Mandir. While the jury is still out on how these issues impact the masses, a number of politicians have taken them up, primarily with an eye to garner votes in the general elections scheduled for next year.

Lord Hanuman’s caste and religion shot to limelight when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit tribal. He was addressing a rally in Alwar during campaigning for the Rajasthan polls. Days later, Nand Kumar Sai, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, went on to claim that Lord Hanuman was a tribal.

This was followed up with MLC from Uttar Pradesh, Bukkal Nawab, suggesting that the Hindu deity was a Muslim. As if these statements were not enough, Uttar Pradesh Minister Chaudhary Lakshmi Narayan went on to suggest today that he was a Jaat. “I think Hanuman ji was a Jaat, because upon seeing someone being troubled, a Jaat also jumps in even without knowing the issue or the people.”

So why has talk about Bajrang Bali or Ali become so fashionable to win votes? While times have changed over the years, politicians fail to realise that they need to address voters on the basis of ground realities. People of all sections today want to vote on issues of development. While they would worship the god in all forms wholeheartedly, it is unlikely to play out on their minds when they line up to vote for a new government next year.

When politicians who are voted to power with the hope of bringing change in the society start speaking on these lines, one doubts whether there are no issues left to speak. Even their sincerity in efforts to work for the public come sunder question.

The recent Assembly Election results have once again proved that voters can no longer be fooled or divided among each other, but what matters for them is the performance of the government in improving their situation on ground. What matter for them is clean water, sufficient electricity supply, jobs among others. Keeping these issues in thin air and unfulfilled promises are the least people of this country expect.

Also read: After Dalit and Muslim tag, now UP minister calls Lord Hanuman a ‘Jaat’

With just months away from general elections, its time all political parties focus on discussing real issues rather than raking up caste and religion. People are intelligent enough to know whether these issues will really help them in the longer run. Its time political parties take voters seriously instead of offering a lollypop. They must understand that talking about irrelevant issues may at best help them in the short run. However, it comes across a sad commentary on the discourse in India’s polity.