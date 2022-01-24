‘Why such love for Pakistan?’: BJP corners Akhilesh Yadav on Pakistan remark, seeks apology

BJP also targeted Akhilesh over his remarks regarding Pakistan and questioned if an enemy of India is not his enemy too.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his remark terming Pakistan a ‘political enemy’. Accusing the BJP of raking up Pakistan for votes, Akhilesh termed China the real enemy of India and said that Pakistan is only a ‘political enemy’. Akhilesh made the remarks in an interview to the Economic Times.

Responding to Yadav’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that going by SP’s preferences apparent through its candidate selection, SP may well have given a ticket to terrorists too. “Today I want to tell Akhilesh ji, who talks about Jinnah and Pakistan, that had Yakoob Menon been alive today, SP would have been given a ticket to him as well….The way Samajwadi Party is giving tickets to goons, mafia and criminals, it is good that today Kasab and Yakub Memon have been hanged, otherwise, Akhilesh ji would have fielded them along with Nahid Hasan,” alleged Patra.

समाजवादी पार्टी जिस प्रकार गुंडों माफियाओं तथा अपराधियों को टिकट दे रही है उस हिसाब से तो अच्छा है की आज कसाब और याक़ूब मेमन को फांसी हो गई है वर्ना अखिलेश जी का बस चलता तो याकूब मेमन को भी नाहिद हसन के साथ चुनावी मैदान में उतार देते! pic.twitter.com/7uHlI8dCvt — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 24, 2022

Patra also targeted Akhilesh over his remarks regarding Pakistan and questioned if an enemy of India is not his enemy too. “Akhilesh ji said in an interview that Pakistan is not the real enemy of India and the BJP considers Pakistan as an enemy for the sake of votes. Akhilesh ji, is the enemy of India not your enemy? Why so much love for Pakistan? It’s unfortunate and shameful. He should apologise for his remarks,” said Patra, and asked if those killed in shelling by Pakistan and its state-sponsored terror attacks are not Indians.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that for Akhilesh, Ram Bhakts are his enemy. “Akhilesh Yadav doesn’t consider Pakistan as the real enemy! Those who eulogise Jinnah & praise the Taliban for them – their enemy can never be Pakistan! For them, their enemy is Ram Bhakts upon whom they opened fire and killed,” said Poonawalla.

It may be recalled that in December last year, Akhilesh Yadav had placed Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Jinnah in the same bracket while claiming that they fought for India’s freedom.